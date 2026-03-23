Milk spill disrupts traffic on Canterbury highway

A milk spill on SH73 near Parapet Rock, between Lake Pearson and Castle Hill, means that road users are being asked to stop on demand. Photo: Supplied / NZTA via RNZ

Motorists are being warned that a milk spill is affecting traffic on State Highway 73 in Canterbury.

It comes after an oil spill closed Porters Pass for several hours this morning, after a vehicle towing a fuel tank became stuck on the one-lane Porter River Bridge.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent crews from Springfield and Sheffield, who assisted with road control.

Waka Kotahi NZ said the milk spill occurred near Parapet Rock, between Lake Pearson and Castle Hill.

Motorists are being asked to stop on demand and should prepare for delays.