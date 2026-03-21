Macetown road permit system starts

Shotover 4WD Club member Pete Bersani, left, prepares to open the Macetown road gate this week as mountain bikers go through its squeeze barrier. PHOTO: KEVIN MARLOW

Macetown road’s managed access system goes live on Monday.

The gate on the four-wheel-drive track to the historic reserve will close, and vehicle users and motorbike riders will need to buy a permit online to get the lock code.

The gate, which is about 3km from Arrowtown, was installed in December but has remained unlocked.

Remotely monitored with a CCTV camera with number plate recognition, it has a ‘squeeze barrier’ that allows free access for walkers and mountain bikers, while horse riders can use the permit system to get the code for free.

Queenstown four-wheel-driving enthusiast Kevin Marlow, who’s been leading the project, says public feedback’s been ‘‘overwhelmingly positive’’, but there’s been some uninformed criticism on social media.

The main misconception has been that the track’s a legal road, but that’s never been the case, Marlow says.

The need for a fee-based permit system was prompted by a Queens-town council decision in 2024 to stop funding maintenance and repairs to the road, which it’s been doing for years despite having no legal obligation.

Ten interested parties — including the council, Outdoor Access Commission, Department of Conservation, pastoral lessee Soho Property Ltd and Arrowtown Village Association — began meeting that year to come up with a solution.

It’ll cost $40 a trip for vehicles and motorbikes to pass through the gate, although Queenstown Lakes residents can get an annual pass for $100.

All revenue from the fees will pay for an annual programme of road maintenance and improvements, using the same experienced contractor, Jones Contracting, the council was using.