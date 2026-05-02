Resort swapping one party for another

Ashlin Dean, of Australia, competes in The Remarkables 40th Anniversary Rail Jam in front of several hundred people packed around the Brecon Street Steps in central Queenstown. PHOTO: NZSI

Winter will, once again, get an official launch in the season’s heartland.

NZSki, supported by local business and tourism partners, said in a statement it would launch the inaugural two-day Snow Fest in Queenstown this King’s Birthday Weekend.

The event would fill the void left after Destination Queenstown pulled the pin on the long-running Queenstown Winter Festival.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said this year’s Snow Fest was made possible by Coronet Peak’s Snow Factory, which could make snow at any air temperature ensuring the skifield could open earlier than ever before in the resort town.

Mr Anderson said the new technology and the early start to skiing would have “real benefits for our community, our businesses and our people”.

“Snow Fest is about celebrating winter in a way that feels authentic to Queenstown,” he said.

“Snow Fest rekindles the festive spirit while highlighting how snow continues to drive confidence, connection and momentum across the region.”

In December, Allied Media revealed NZSki was planning to bring a version of Winter Fest back to Queenstown’s CBD.

This week’s NZSki statement confirmed the Coronet Peak Suitcase Race and the Queenstown Business Lunch would return, and a couple of new events were planned.

A “Polar Plunge” would take place on May 29.

NZSki’s CBD Rail Jam would make a welcome return.

Saturday’s programme centred on Coronet Peak and the limited ‘’Winter Made Early’’ opening of the mountain.

The festival’s predecessor, the Queenstown Winter Festival, was started in 1975 by Peter Doyle and Laurie Wilde, designed as a party for locals.

It grew exponentially, for a long time running for 10 days before being condensed into four, and ultimately became a massive international marketing tool to herald the start of winter, worth millions to the economy.

The last iteration, which cost $65,000, was staged in 2019, before Covid intervened.

A “Welcome to Winter” celebration took its place for a couple of years, before Destination Queenstown announced in 2023 it would not return.