Language, laughter focus of show

Comedian Jerome Chandrahasen will give his take on linguistics during the Dunedin Fringe. Photo: supplied

Wellington-based stand-up comedian Jerome Chandrahasen is bringing his hit show on language and laughter, On Words, to the Dunedin Fringe Festival next month.

As seen on Wellington Paranormal and the Best Foods Comedy Gala, Chandrahasen is a regular fixture at the NZ Comedy Fest and NZ Fringe, although On Words marks his first appearance in Dunedin.

With a BSc in linguistics, Chandrahasen dropped out of honours to do comedy.

In a statement, he said he was putting that degree to good use in another hour of comedy, talking everything from growing up in the Hutt, his identity as a Fijian Indian New Zealander to how he did a gig for the Black Power.

Chandrahasen has been performing around Aotearoa for more than 20 years, winning national awards and performing his comedy in centres all over the country.

He is also a regular MC and since 2010 has lead the Humorous Arts Trust — supporting New Zealand’s comedy scene to thrive.

Jerome Chandrahasen will present his On Words show from March 12-14, from 7pm, at Moons, 286 Princes St. — Allied Media