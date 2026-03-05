Language, laughter focus of show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As seen on Wellington Paranormal and the Best Foods Comedy Gala, Chandrahasen is a regular fixture at the NZ Comedy Fest and NZ Fringe, although On Words marks his first appearance in Dunedin.
With a BSc in linguistics, Chandrahasen dropped out of honours to do comedy.
Chandrahasen has been performing around Aotearoa for more than 20 years, winning national awards and performing his comedy in centres all over the country.
He is also a regular MC and since 2010 has lead the Humorous Arts Trust — supporting New Zealand’s comedy scene to thrive.
Jerome Chandrahasen will present his On Words show from March 12-14, from 7pm, at Moons, 286 Princes St. — Allied Media