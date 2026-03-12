Opera, dance make for unique experience

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In Arias at Dusk, sopranos Rhiannon Cooper and Erica Paterson, altos Tessa Romano and Claire Barton, as well as tenor Teddy Finney Waters will perform arias and fragments of opera, which will be illustrated through the movement of dancers Amelia Leaper and Carys Beddow.
The concept for the show, which will be staged for three performances next week at Hanover Hall, was the brainchild of the young creative team of director Sam Kelly, musical director Cameron Monteath and choreographer Tobias Devereux.
Kelly said creating Arias at Dusk had been a great experience.
"I’ve always been looking for an opportunity to make that jump from actor to director, I’m thrilled Opera Otago has had so much faith in me and with such a young creative team," he said.
Following the theme of "The Passage of Time", the Arias at Dusk team selected a broad array of music for the performance, including works by Korgold, Donizetti, Britten, Rossini, Puccini, Lalo, Dvorak, Mozart and Gounod.
• Opera Otago’s Arias at Dusk show will be staged on Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19, at 8pm and Sunday, March 22, at 2pm, in Hanover Hall. Tickets via www.dunedinfringe.nz