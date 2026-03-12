Opera, dance make for unique experience

The creative team behind Opera Otago’s Arias at Dusk, (from left) director Sam Kelly, musical director Cameron Monteath and choreographer Tobias Devereux, work on a piece for the show, part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photo: supplied

The beautiful synergy between opera and dance will be brought to the fore in Arias at Dusk, a special Fringe Festival offering from Opera Otago, as it embarks on its 70th anniversary year.

In Arias at Dusk, sopranos Rhiannon Cooper and Erica Paterson, altos Tessa Romano and Claire Barton, as well as tenor Teddy Finney Waters will perform arias and fragments of opera, which will be illustrated through the movement of dancers Amelia Leaper and Carys Beddow.

The concept for the show, which will be staged for three performances next week at Hanover Hall, was the brainchild of the young creative team of director Sam Kelly, musical director Cameron Monteath and choreographer Tobias Devereux.

Kelly said creating Arias at Dusk had been a great experience.

"I’ve always been looking for an opportunity to make that jump from actor to director, I’m thrilled Opera Otago has had so much faith in me and with such a young creative team," he said.

Following the theme of "The Passage of Time", the Arias at Dusk team selected a broad array of music for the performance, including works by Korgold, Donizetti, Britten, Rossini, Puccini, Lalo, Dvorak, Mozart and Gounod.

• Opera Otago’s Arias at Dusk show will be staged on Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19, at 8pm and Sunday, March 22, at 2pm, in Hanover Hall. Tickets via www.dunedinfringe.nz

