Crafting prowess on show at festival

Amy Hughes, daughter Lily, 9, and dog BB (in a homemade sweater) in their own craft room, are looking forward to showcasing their work at the Southland Wool & Craft Festival in Gore. PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

The third Southland Wool & Craft Festival will be about more than needles and yarn; it will showcase of crafting prowess, its founder says.

Creations made from hand-dyed yarn or wool from sheep and alpacas will feature at the festival, to be held at the Gore Town and Country Club on May 2.

Event founder and crafter Amy Hughes said crafting was a gift that kept giving.

"I strongly believe that it’s good for our mental health . . . it really forces you to slow down and to breathe and take a wee moment . . . to do something slow like that and to make [something] with your hands."

Attendees will have the chance to get hands-on at the event as well as browse a range of creations, but before that, there will be a sight to behold.

The Nattering Knitters group’s "yarn bombing" of the entrance — peppering it with colourful crochet and knitting — would be well worth coming out for on its own, Mrs Hughes said.

About 45 traders from around the country will have goods for sale.

"The idea behind it [is to] bring all the small . . . businesses and people that dye yarn and make wool craft things . . . [and] give them a space to sell all their beautiful things that they hand-craft," Ms Hughes said.

There will also be plenty of activities for children too, including making pom pom animals, mermaid necklaces, purses and more.

There would be food available and the Gore Spinners and Weavers Group will also serve Devonshire teas in the Esplin Room as a club fundraiser.

Entry is free.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz