New hospital put to clay in project

Arts collective City Planners invite the public to join them in an imaginative take on the new Dunedin Hospital project. Photo: supplied

The award-winning arts collective City Planners will return to the Dunedin Fringe Festival to offer their creative perspective on the development of the new Dunedin Hospital.

With the support of the Dunedin Dream Brokerage, the collective of artists Bronwyn Gale, Judith Eastgate, Marion Familton and Liz Rowe will invite the community to join the conversation.

Known for their values-driven yet practical approach, City Planners create spaces where people can engage with big civic ideas in hands-on, accessible ways.

For the duration of the project, which will run March 17-21, from 10am-4.30pm daily at 343 George St, people will be invited to create ideas and avatars of themselves in clay.

The team promises an atmosphere that is welcoming, imaginative and perhaps just a little provocative.

In a statement, the City Planners said "preliminary research into the hospital project has highlighted a key challenge we call the empty ward syndrome".

"We want to take a deep dive into how a hospital actually works and we’ll do it through clay, conversation and collaboration." — Allied Media