Southern traditions to be celebrated

Recipes developed at the Creamota factory will be put to the test. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Trains, talks and tours are themes connecting many of this year’s Southland Heritage Month activities.

Every year a vibrant mix of activities from Southland’s rural traditions to a celebration of our cultural identity, special places, landscapes, buildings and churches, foods, art, stories, skills and practices are organised to celebrate the region’s heritage.

In Gore the Mondays at Maruawai programme will offer a variety of activities around the South Seas Exhibition, Creamoata and Sgt Dan’s 111th birthday.

Lumsden’s rescued trains will be the subject of a talk on March 8. Train enthusiasts will speak about Lumsden’s train history followed by afternoon tea at Lumsden Senior Citizens.

The Southland Steam Engine Club has an open afternoon on March 22 at Brydone. Enjoy a ride on a traction engine, watch a steam boiler in operation, sample food cooked on the coal range and see some displays. Miniature steam engines for the children and they can watch a cow being milked.

Hokonui Pioneer Village & Museum: 50 years celebration

March 7 & 8.

Celebrate 50 years of the Hokonui Pioneer Village Museum by honouring the past and inspiring the future. A special weekend of events and social times.

Some of the steam engines displayed at last year’s Southland Steam Engine Club open day in Brydone.

6pm, March 25, free entry

10C Ardwick Street, Gore

Join in on an evening of food, family and storytelling as locals share their favourite family recipes and the stories behind them. Bring along a home-made plate or a treasured recipe to share. Recipes will be included in the special Heritage Recipe Book, printed and available on the night. Come along to listen, share, and enjoy a slice of history — one recipe at a time!

Mondays @ Maruawai — Creamoata & Sgt Dan’s Test Kitchen

7pm, March 23, $25

Old Hokonui Moonshine Museum & Distillery

While Sergeant Dan’s Creamoata was an iconic part of our historic breakfast table, the factory had a busy test kitchen where recipes were tested to stretch the imagination. Join another local legend, Jude Taylor, as we test out recipes created for the South Seas Exhibition 100 years on.

Stephanie Herring will share Gore’s connections to the New Zealand & South Seas International Exhibition, held in Dunedin 100 years ago. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

1pm-4pm, March 22, entry by donation

Old Brydone Dairy Factory, 748 Pioneer Highway

Join in the open afternoon at the Southland Steam Engine Club and enjoy a ride on a traction engine, watch a steam boiler in operation, sample food cooked on the coal range and see some displays. Miniature steam engines for the children and they can watch a cow being milked. Fun for the whole family!

Mondays @ Maruawai — Southern Spectacular

7pm, March 16, koha

Māruawai Centre, Norfolk St, Gore

One hundred years ago, Dunedin’s New Zealand & South Seas International Exhibition was the talk of the town. Join Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator Peter Read for a peep inside the pavilions and a roller coaster ride through the ins and outs and ups and downs of what was dubbed "the greatest spectacle of its kind". Locals Jim Geddes and Stephanie Herring will share Gore’s connections to the great event.

Hokonui Pioneer Village & Museum

Jim Geddes will share Gore’s connections to the New Zealand & South Seas International Exhibition, held in Dunedin 100 years ago. Photo: supplied

$5 adult entry, cash only

Hokonui Pioneer Village & Museum, 67 Waimea St

Make sure you visit the Hokonui Pioneer Village & Museum’s multiple historic buildings, and displays of vintage vehicles and implements and interesting early memorabilia.

Pack a picnic and lunch by the wildlife pond and waterwheel.

