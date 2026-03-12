Trio of plays centre young directors

Three young director/producers (from left) Jordan Wichman, Eli Graham and Harry Almey, have come together to present their three plays as the "Steps Beyond" season at Allen Hall Theatre during the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Mutual support and the chance to share ideas and resources prompted three young Dunedin directors to come together and present their three plays as a season during the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

The "Steps Beyond" season will feature three very different pieces — 19th century ballet drama Pas de Trois, directed by Jordan Wichman; family drama Adeline’s Cottage, directed by Eli Graham, and The Goon Show, directed by Harry Almey — all to be staged at Allen Hall.

The venue is significant, as all three directors have close ties to the theatre studies programme in the University of Otago’s School of Performing Arts.

Creative director of the Steps Beyond season Jordan Wichman has completed her studies and now works at Allen Hall, while Eli Graham and Harry Almey are both undertaking post-graduate studies in theatre.

The idea for the Steps Beyond season came from Wichman, who had worked with Graham and Almey on their shows when they were presented during last year’s Lunchtime Theatre programme, alongside her own show Pas de Trois.

"Such a lot of work went into those shows, and they were great, so I thought it would be great for them to have more performance opportunities," she said.

"And there was something intrinsically Allen Hall about all three shows, they were made for that space, so we are thrilled to be presenting them there again."

Having worked for several years on productions across Dunedin’s theatre landscape, Wichman is also bringing her experience and contacts to the series, providing mentoring and support to Graham and Almey.

"With the way the arts infrastructure is in Dunedin, we are not always the best at retaining young talent," she said.

"It is not easy for young artists to know how to access the support and assemble all the moving parts to create a theatre piece.

"But there is an amazing ecosystem in Dunedin of artists helping other artists through support networks, which we are tapping into.

"So, for me, being able to create the Steps Beyond season is a great opportunity to do for others what I wish someone had done for me," Wichman said.

The Goon Show

The first play to be staged in the Steps Beyond season will be The Goon Show, written by Spike Milligan, directed and designed by Harry Almey, which will run from March 13-15.

The show is presented by Almey’s SillyBilly Productions by special arrangement with Spike Milligan Productions.

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the original, the show features a double-bill of Goon Show favourites — The Dreaded Batter Pudding Hurler (of Bexhill-on-Sea) and Ye Bandit of Sherwood Forest.

"We have the support of Spike Milligan’s daughters, who have given our staging their support, which is very exciting," Almey said.

"Our staging has the actors at the microphones recording the show and the audience acts as the studio audience.

"Our sounds effects will be created it true 1950s style, using old-school props such as pots and pans — it’s all great fun."

Adeline’s Cottage

Performers in the three plays that make up the "Steps Beyond" season in the Fringe Festival — Pas de Trois, Adeline’s Cottage and The Goon Show — (standing from left) Oshin Benn, Connor Broadhead, Robert Shand, Lily Lindley, Caitlin Proctor, Sam Kelly, Daniel Cromar, (front) Megan Bowker, Ella Court and Grace Johnston gather to provide moral support. Photo: Keaphotos

The genesis of Adeline’s Cottage is special to director Eli Graham, who met the playwright Alex Gourdie when both were students in a script writing course at the university.

"Being there as the play was taking shape has given me an insight into how the characters developed and change, which has been very helpful," Graham said.

The play explores through "a very kiwi lens" the experiences of a character who lost his sister tragically young, and has avoided her cottage in rural Wellington ever since.

Until circumstances force him to return.

Graham, who was presenting the play through ACE Productions, was "so grateful to have another chance to do it again".

"The first time around [during lunchtime theatre] was my first go at directing, and now I have a much greater understanding of what I’m trying to achieve."

One exciting aspect of the production was creating the cottage set, using a sustainability approach.

"We have used a lot of found items and have crafted different elements of the set, which really feels like a cottage — it’s very satisfying seeing what you can create."

Pas de Trois

Written by young Dunedin playwright Penelope Hare, directed by Wichman and presented by Wish Theatre Collective, Pas de Trois looks back to 1860s France, when being a ballerina was not a respected artistic field and when dancers must fight and claw for their chance in the sun.

"I really like plays where there are interesting relationship dynamics between the characters and which give people something to ponder when they leave the theatre.

"And Pas de Trois certainly does that," Wichman said.

"Art should resonate and have an impact."

Having worked with the cast during the lunchtime theatre showcase, she was delighted to have the chance to do so again.

"It is very satisfying to see it all taking shape."

Season details:

• The Goon Show, directed by Harry Almey and presented by SillyBilly Productions, will be staged on Friday-Saturday, March 13-14, at 7pm and Sunday, March 15, at 2pm, at Allen Hall Theatre.

• Adeline’s Cottage, directed by Eli Graham, will be staged from Thursday to Saturday, March 19-21, from 6pm at Allen Hall Theatre.

• Pas de Trois, directed by Jordan Wichman, will be staged from Thursday to Saturday, March 19-21, from 7.30pm at Allen Hall Theatre.

Tickets available via www.dunedinfringe.nz

