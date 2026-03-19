Shaping ideas for hospital floor

Rose Ritchie shows her clay creation, a "French angel" who grants wishes. Photos: Sam Henderson

A vacant store in George St has become a pop-up studio where visitors can mould concepts into reality.

Arts collective City Planners is asking the community to think innovatively about the new Dunedin Hospital development, spotlighting shortcomings of the infrastructure.

An interactive exhibition at 343 George St allows people of all ages to fashion figurines expressing what they desire from the hospital as well as the city.

The collective, comprising Bronwyn Gale, Judith Eastgate, Liz Rowe and Marion Familton, points out that one floor of the completed facility is expected to be left unfinished.

They are inviting all in the city to bring their imagination to bear and think of how the empty building floor could be filled with imaginative community creations.

Familton said Dunedin and the southern region could sometimes seem neglected, so their project provided an outlet for Otago residents to express their opinions about the hospital and the problematic build.

City Planners artist Bronwyn Gale works on an imaginative creation that includes a tree with clay ruru (owls) who deliver books from a library to people who need them, at the City Planners interactive exhibition taking place during the Dunedin Fringe Festival at 343 George St.

"Anybody of any age who wants to play with clay can come in and feel like their voice has been heard.

"The things that they imagine for the hospital can be really fantastical, you know, magical, but they can be also very pragmatic."

"It is getting people to play with clay, it is getting people to engage with art."

Jess Nicholson crafts a manaia, a Māori deity and spiritual protector.

Familton suggested ideas for the unfitted level could range from a rotating restaurant or silent disco to a herbarium to grow parsley for meals or even machinery to clone nurses.

"We are just asking everybody, what would you like? Because it gets people to think about health, wellbeing, or just like fun, cool stuff that you would actually like and you never know what ideas people will come up with."

"We are hoping people will build an avatar, because there was the big hospital march and we would like, in some ways, for people to feel like they are counted here."

The programme, supported by Dunedin Dream Brokerage, runs until Saturday, from 10am to 4pm daily at 343 George St.