Racecourse to host music festival

NZ Gold Guitar winner and Tui Award winner Melissa Partridge will perform as a member of the backing band and in her own right at this weekend’s Silverpeaks Country Music Festival at Wingatui racecourse. Photo: supplied

Top country musicians from across the South will come together for the three-day Silverpeaks Country Music Festival this weekend at Wingatui racecourse.

The festival, which will run from this Friday to Sunday, March 20-22, will feature guest artists, a country dance, lunchtime songwriter sessions, walk-ups and showcases.

Silverpeaks Country Music Festival publicist Frances Partridge said country music fans were coming from all over the country and across from Australia for the popular event.

"We have been running the festival for a few years now, and it is the only festival of its type in the area — so people really enjoy coming along," she said.

Wingatui racecourse was the ideal place to hold the festival, as it had plenty of parking for campervans.

"We usually have quite a lineup of campervans parked up for the festival — it’s great to see," Ms Partridge said.

The Silverpeaks Country Music Festival begins this Friday night, at 7pm, with a concert by festival guest artists Yvonne Munro, Craig Adams, Valley Bluegrass, and emerging young performer Caitlin Henderson.

There will be "walk-ups" and showcase sessions during the day on Saturday and Sunday, as well as lunchtime songwriters’ sessions to give musicians a forum to perform their own compositions.

"We get a broad range of performers stepping up for the showcase events, including bands, young singers, and Silverpeaks Country Music Club members," she said.

On Saturday night, from 7.30pm, the Silverpeaks Country Music Festival Dance will feature award-winning country artist Melissa Partridge and the Connor Family bands from Nelson.

Ms Partridge said singers and solo performers would be accompanied throughout the weekend by the top-notch Silverpeaks show band, comprising Phil Doublet (lead guitar), Reid Hudson (steel guitar), Melissa Partridge (guitar), James Davy (bass) and Bevan Gardiner (drums).

"They are a fantastic band, and give all our performers great support," she said.

• For information and tickets to the Silverpeaks Country Music Festival email FrancesPartridge@xtra.co.nz or phone 021 107-6996. There will be door sales.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz