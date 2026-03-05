THE GLOBE THEATRE

PRESENTS D.H. LAWRENCE’S

THE FOX — ADAPTED AND

DIRECTED BY KEITH SCOTT

Sunday, March 1 — The Globe

The Globe Theatre has started its 60th anniversary in style, hosting a fascinating adaptation of D.H Lawrence’s World War 1 era novella The Fox.

Set at a remote, run-down farm, where two women battle to make ends meet and manage the work-load, The Fox explores the impact of two male interlopers — a fox stealing the chickens and a young returned soldier. An escalating tug-of-war ensues, leading to a life-changing climax.

Adapted for the stage by playwright and director Keith Scott, this version of The Fox makes the most of Lawrence’s poetic language to bring the conflict between its three central characters to light.

Three young actors work hard to bring Scott’s vision for the play to life, giving confident, nuanced performances.

Maegan Stedman-Ashford makes the most of body language to depict sturdy farmer Nellie March, whose encounter with the fox and then the soldier leaves her shaken and confused.

Caitlin Gordon has a jittery, nervous energy as the increasingly desperate Jill Banford, as she tries to maintain her influence over Nellie.

Thomas Downing is equally strong as Henry Grenfel, the young returned soldier, arrogantly confident that he can win the day and take Nellie away.

Designed by Scott and constructed by Ray Fleury and Scott, the stage superbly depicts a cottage of the era, both inside and out, offering only the most basic of home comforts.

Lighting and sound by Brian Byas, Phillip Todd and Scott enhance the play’s sense of remoteness and silence.

Costuming by Charmian Smith in conjunction with Scott is equally evocative of each character’s place in the household.

All of these elements come together to make Scott’s version of The Fox a thoughtful and absorbing theatre experience, and a worthy adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s work.