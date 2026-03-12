Art awards opened to all NZ

Judges for the Hope and Sons Art Awards exhibition, (from left) Holly Mackinven of Dunedin School of Art, Johanna Kinvig of Hope and Sons, and Robert Piggott of Robert Piggott Art Gallery, consider the entries in the Young Artist section of the awards. Photo: supplied

The popular two-yearly Hope and Sons Art Awards exhibition returns to the Otago Art Society (OAS) galleries from this weekend.

In a statement, a society spokesperson said the awards were opened up to artists across New Zealand for the first time, attracting 335 entries across a variety of mediums, 176 of which were selected.

In previous years the exhibition was open to South Island artists only.

OAS president Rose Shepard said the society had "responded to feedback from artists across Aotearoa concerned that there were fewer national exhibitions available to them to enter".

"This is thought to be a post-covid consequence.

"We are thrilled that Hope and Sons were receptive to expanding the exhibition nationally," she said.

"This exhibition also provides wonderful opportunities for our society’s artists, with 78 OAS artists ... selected to exhibit."

Hope and Sons manager Andrew Maffey was enthusiastic about the partnership with the Otago Art Society.

"I really look forward to our involvement in this exhibition every second year.

"Viewing the entries is like opening your Christmas presents and I’m blown away by the quality of the art," he said.

"Hope and Sons has a proud history and heritage of service in the Otago area dating back to our establishment in 1887."

Forty to fifty years ago the Hope family recognised the comfort that art could bring to people, he said.

"This is reflected in the art displayed in our venues."

The prestigious Hope and Sons Art Awards were first offered in 1998 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Otago.

The society is commemorating its own 150th anniversary year this year.

Judges for the exhibition are Hope and Sons assistant manager/funeral director Johanna Kinvig, artist and Dunedin School of Art educator Holly Mackinven, and Robert Piggott Art Gallery owner Robert Piggott.

The exhibition will open to the public this Saturday in the OAS galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station and will continue until April 11. — Allied Media