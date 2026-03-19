The Bats take flight to celebrate album

Legendary southern band The Bats, comprising (from left) Robert Scott, Paul Kean, Kaye Woodward, and Malcolm Grant, are on tour through New Zealand and will play in Dunedin on March 20. Photo: supplied

Fresh from triumphant appearances on the festival circuit, New Zealand indie music legends The Bats are touring the country to celebrate their 2025 album Corner Coming Up.

The band, comprising Robert Scott, Paul Kean, Kaye Woodward and Malcolm Grant will play at Dunedin venue Dropkicks next Friday, March 20.

Recorded with Tex Houston at Chicks Studio in Port Chalmers, The Bats’ 11th album Corner Coming Up made it to the top of the Aotearoa music charts, showcasing the band at their melodic best.

A beloved part of the Flying Nun story, the band have maintained the same line-up since they played their first gig on New Year’s Eve, 1982.

This tour is the band’s most extensive in more than 20 years, and features songs from the album alongside top picks from their four-decade catalogue. — Allied Media