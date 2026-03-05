Rock, classical music mesh

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight brings its union of classical music and metal to Dunedin audiences in two shows next week. Photo: supplied

After entertaining 700,000 music fans across the United Kingdom, United States and Europe, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is now on tour in New Zealand for the first time.

The band of 13 classical musicians will bring their extraordinary union of classical music and metal to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre in two concerts next Tuesday, March 15, at 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

In a statement, the group said its 90-minute show infused rock and metal anthems with a "hauntingly beautiful energy" in a candlelit setting.

The group will perform music from a broad range of bands, including Metallica, AC/DC, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin’ Park, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Evanescence, Aerosmith, The Cranberries and more. — Allied Media