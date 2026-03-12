Food truck takeover returns

St Clair School’s much loved Food Truck Fest is back tonight, from 5pm-8pm at the school grounds.

Now in its third year, the event will feature local food trucks, which will take over the school’s new field, serving dinner to families from South Dunedin and beyond.

Tonight’s event will also feature a new school whānau flea market, where St Clair families will run their own stalls selling preloved clothing, toys, sports equipment, books, bric-a-brac, collectables, antiques and houseplants.

School PTA chairwoman Susie Townshend said, in a statement, the focus was on creating a relaxed, family friendly night out.

"Everyone comes for an easy dinner and that lovely local vibe and the food trucks remain the headline act.

"We’re excited by the kids putting their hands up to run stalls and host experiences this year.

"It’s a small thing, but those little ‘have a go’ moments stick," she said.

Entry is by gold coin or koha, with the St Clair School PTA underwriting the event.

Any surplus from food truck vendor fees and fundraising on the night will go towards the school’s Big Backyard project which includes a community pump track, scooter trail and outdoor play space.

The evening will also include live entertainment on a small stage, local performers and free family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit the St Clair School facebook page. — Allied Media