Comedy show set for festival

Dunedin comedian Harriet Moir presents her new show Dear Stalker at the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Photo: Lara Macgregor

Multi award-winning Dunedin comedian and entertainer Harriet Moir debuts her brand new comedy show Dear Stalker at next month’s Dunedin Fringe Festival.

The hour-long show, highlighting the lengths Moir has gone to to find love — from dating, one night stands, the apps, root vegetables and more — will be staged on March 17, 19, 20 and 21, from 6pm at Te Whare o Rukutia.

In a statement, Moir said from the heady days of dating in her 20s through to the barren wasteland of dating in her 40s, Dear Stalker was a love letter to herself about the pursuit of a romantic relationship woven through personal stories, anecdotes, dating yarns and jokes.

Dear Stalker is Moir’s fourth solo comedy show and it comes hot off the success of her previous work Just Eat the Damn Sausage, which won Best Comedy in the 2025 Fringe and has been touring around the country.

Moir lives in Dunedin with her two daughters and their ginger cat, where she works as a comedian, writer, celebrant, MC, actor, singer, producer and entertainer.

Mercifully not all at the same time.

She has travelled nationwide to perform with some of New Zealand’s top comedians and opened for international comedy star Ed Byrne in Invercargill and Queenstown in 2024.

She also produced and supported Ben Hurley on his 2025 South Island tour.

Moir recently took out the Best Comedian Award 2025 for the second year running at the Dunedin Comedy Awards and Just Eat the Damn Sausage won best show.

Moir was also the recipient of the "Outstanding Performance — Lead Female Role" at the 2025 Dunedin Theatre Awards for her role as The Performer in Every Brilliant Thing, produced by Birds of a Feather.

Moir, a big fan of the Dunedin Fringe Festival, said it was known around the country for its inclusiveness, warmth and dazzling spirit. — Allied Media