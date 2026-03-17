Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Surprising hilarity of volcanology, insects

    1. Entertainment
    2. Theatre

    Scientist turned comedian Ben Miller, of New York, brings his Volcano Show to the Dunedin Fringe....
    Scientist turned comedian Ben Miller, of New York, brings his Volcano Show to the Dunedin Fringe. Photo: Gabriel Miller
    Ben Miller Volcano
    Athenaeum Theatre
    Sunday, March 15

    Reviewed by Marian Poole 

    A good sized crowd at the New Athenaeum Theatre listened to softly spoken comedian Ben Miller with quiet amusement.

    As his promotion tells us Ben Miller is a New York based volcanologist, entomologist and historian.

    He is also a stand up comedian. Being a nerd can be funny.

    If I go swimming in a lava flow should I wear my goggles? Would fins be useful? How many tabs do you have open on your phone? What happens when a comedian walks into a volcano? — well its erupts of course. And other really important questions.

    The audience learnt about whether Pluto is a planet, the number of times the noise of Krakatoa erupting travelled around the world, that the moon has a face like an adolescent and that the mosquito fish is a risk to damselflies in distress.

    Because he is a nerd, Ben has a PowerPoint display and a three column list of references.

    His delivery proves his point that what kills you determines just how strong you were, and if you want butter put a cow in a tornado.

    The science presentation kept up the momentum and as every speaker knows an occasional joke keeps the students awake.

    Being a stand up comedian is a real art. It takes timing, the creation of suspense, a slow lead to a punch line, a degree of story telling and being able to read the audience.

    Ben Miller knows when to move on quickly when a joke is not going to work. Volcanoes and insects are unlikely subjects.

    A solid diet of peanut butter offers a welcome respite from quips on marmite sandwiches.

    While a nerd can be a comedian, a course in stand-up would produce a comedian who is also a nerd.