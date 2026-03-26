Duffy claims top men's honour at NZ cricket awards

Jacob Duffy bowls for the Black Caps in a test match against the West Indies last year. Photo: Getty Images

Otago fast bowler Jacob Duffy has claimed the premier men’s honour at the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

The Black Caps spearhead was awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal this evening, while White Ferns superstar Melie Kerr claimed the women’s equivalent, the Debbie Hockley Medal.

Duffy was rewarded for an outstanding season across all formats, the fast bowler claiming 25 test wickets at an average of just 16, including three five-wicket hauls in four tests.

The Southlander delivered over 150 overs in the three-test series against the West Indies, highlighted by a marathon 43-over stint against the West Indies in Christchurch.

Duffy also picked up the test player of the year award and the Winsor Cup for men’s first-class bowling, becoming one of the few players to claim three major awards in a single evening.

“Jacob’s durability, consistency, and ability to take wickets in pressure moments made him the most complete bowling performer of the season,” Hadlee said.

Two other southerners were honoured at the awards.

White Ferns great Suzie Bates was acknowledged for becoming the first woman to play 350 international games, and Chris Gaffaney was named umpire of the year after standing in the Ashes and a T20 World Cup semifinal.

Kerr’s fourth consecutive Debbie Hockley Medal reflects her place among the all-time greats of women’s cricket at the tender age of 25.

The Wellington Blaze captain contributed to her side’s third straight Super Smash title while delivering consistently across all formats for the New Zealand.

She topped the White Ferns’ T20 scoring with 354 runs at an average of 70, and ranked second in wickets in women’s T20Is over the season, earned her the women’s T20I player of the year award.

“Quite simply, we’re talking about a dominant force in every facet of the game, and one of the most influential players in women’s cricket history,” Hockley said.

Kerr’s sister, Jess, was also honoured, winning the women’s domestic player, Super Smash women’s player and Phyl Blackler Cup (women’s domestic bowling) awards.

Daryl Mitchell was named men’s ODI player of the year after piling up 692 runs at a remarkable average of 138, and Brooke Halliday won the women’s ODI award for her 391 runs at 71.

Tim Seifert (men’s T20I), Henry Nicholls (Redpath Cup for first-class batting and men’s domestic player), Katene Clarke (men’s Super Smash) and Kate Anderson (Ruth Martin Cup for women’s domestic batting) were the other major individual winners.

Former New Zealand player, board director, chairman and chief executive Martin Snedden was awarded the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for services to cricket.

— Allied Media