North East Valley to take winning form into final

North East Valley completed the one-day round-robin with a comfortable win against Green Island at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

The Swans had already qualified for the one-day final, so Saturday’s 81-run win against the Swamp Rats was not terribly meaningful.

But Valley were upset in the T20 final, so the win will have boosted their confidence ahead of the final against Albion this weekend.

The Swans batted first and posted 204.

Hunter Kindley top-scored with 42, and Kaleb McKay (20) and Gus Holt (21 not out) put on 41 for the final wicket.

Mayank Malhotra was the best of the Green Island bowlers. He nabbed three for 40.

Veteran left-armer Blair Soper removed both openers, and Hamish Wilson scooped up a brace of wickets in the middle order.

Green Island’s reply never gained any real momentum. Daniel Lawrence struck 38 from 52, but he had little support.

Spinner Nikith Perera claimed three wickets for six runs from 11 balls, and McKay nabbed three for 34.

Albion will go into the final off the back of a loss to Taieri at Brooklands Park on the weekend.

Cameron Elliott smashed 60 from 75 balls and Kevin Loggenberg added a patient 51 to get Taieri through to 184.

Albion duo Mason Clarke and Patrick Arnold grabbed three wickets each in a disciplined bowling display by the Eagles.

But their batting let them down.

Former Auckland representative Quinn Sunde scored 51 from 56 balls, and Joshua Olliver added 27.

But no-one else was able to make a dent in the run chase. Ben McCall (three for 35) and Avinash Shastri (three for 33) did the bulk of the damage, and Kyle Hastie’s two for 25 was good value.

University-Grange posted a 36-run win against CDK at Logan Park.

University made their way to 196. Morgan Duffy (43), Angus Henry (35) and Andrew Hazeldine (35) all made solid contributions.

But Vinay Chandrappa was the star. He snaffled five for 54 to help dismiss CDK for 160.