Black Caps to play rare four-test series in Australia

The Black Caps will play Australia in four tests later this year. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps will play their first-ever four-test series against Australia when they tour later this year and it will be their first against any opponent in 26 years.

New Zealand's schedule was released by Cricket Australia on Sunday night, comprising matches in Perth (December 9-13), Adelaide (17-21), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 4-8), making them the main course of Australia's home summer.

The 25 previous trans-Tasman series have been three tests or less since hostilities began in 1946.

The tour was originally supposed to be three tests but a fourth was squeezed into a hectic schedule for both teams.

The Black Caps host India directly before crossing the Tasman and Australia then are to leave for India almost straight after the series which will be played within a month, with short turnarounds between all four games.

New Zealand won't have time to play a warm-up match ahead of the Perth opener while Australia will come off eight white ball matches against England.

New Zealand's last four-test series was their 2-1 win over England in 1999.

Before that, it was a tour of the West Indies, which the powerful host side won 2-0.

Five test series remain off the agenda for New Zealand. They have played in their history but the most recent was against the West Indies in 1972.

History will be against the current world No 5 ranked Black Caps toppling the top-ranked Australians, who have dominated their recent meetings in the longest form.

Australia have won seven of their last eight tests, with the other drawn, including a 3-0 series whitewash when the teams last met in Australia six years ago.

Meanwhile, the White Ferns will also be on Australia's home schedule next summer, playing six white ball matches in February and March.

There are three T20 matches in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne in late February, followed by three ODI matches in early March.