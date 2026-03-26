Arrest, one in hospital after lockdown at Waikato school

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A young person has been arrested and another is in hospital after an incident involving a student and a teacher at a Waikato school.
Tuakau College went into a lockdown during the incident on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Buckland Rd school about 10am, with reports of a person being injured.
A young person was immediately taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.
An earlier report said the victim had been seriously injured; however, police later said the person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are still making inquiries but said the incident involved a student and a teacher.
The school's lockdown has now been lifted.
"We can reassure the wider community that the matter is contained and there is no wider risk to students or the wider public," a police spokesperson said.