Arrest, one in hospital after lockdown at Waikato school

Tuakau College. Photo: Tuakau College

A young person has been arrested and another is in hospital after an incident involving a student and a teacher at a Waikato school.

Tuakau College went into a lockdown during the incident on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Buckland Rd school about 10am, with reports of a person being injured.

A young person was immediately taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.

An earlier report said the victim had been seriously injured; however, police later said the person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still making inquiries but said the incident involved a student and a teacher.

The school's lockdown has now been lifted.

"We can reassure the wider community that the matter is contained and there is no wider risk to students or the wider public," a police spokesperson said.