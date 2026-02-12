Fringe offerings wide, bold, many

Cabaret, comedy, city planning, theatre, storytelling, music, dance, visual art and more will be on offer in the Dunedin Fringe Festival, running March 12-22.

The printed copies of the festival programme are now available across the city for eager punters to collect and peruse the more than 90 events set to be staged at 35 local venues.

The Dunedin Fringe Festival co-leadership team of Katrina Thomson, Ruth Harvey, Vanessa Beck and Hannah Molloy have been hard at work to co-ordinate performers from Dunedin, across New Zealand and around the world for the festival.

Molloy said the event would include a "fantastic lineup of comedians, including from overseas, who are here doing a circuit of festivals".

"We are fortunate to be able to tap into that."

Local performers of all stripes form the majority of the acts on offer, from altered states of sound, to hip-hop and Pasifika beats, drag performance, opera, burlesque, comedy and performance art.

There will even be a live Dungeons & Dragons game at the Dunedin Gasworks Museum.

The flagship events for the Fringe Festival will include the opening night showcase on March 11 at Te Whare o Rukutia, which will offer a taster of the festival fun to come.

The Late Night Line Up, featuring a selection of the festival’s comedy acts, will run throughout the festival at Te Whare o Rukutia.

The Noisy Fringe Awards Night will conclude the festival, celebrating "the blood, sweat and glitter" that went in to the event and as well as presenting awards for the top acts.

Molloy encouraged Dunedin people to support the Fringe Festival and "to step outside your comfort zone a little and experiment with some fringe fun".

"Plus, we urge everyone to support our city’s arts community by buying tickets in advance if possible — some of the venues are quite small and shows will sell out."

Information and tickets are online at dunedinfringe.nz

