Peters speaks after govt condemns Iran's retaliatory attacks

Foreign Minister Winston Peters Photo: RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has this morning spoken to media about the unfolding conflict in Iran.

Peters was at Auckland's Whenuapai Airbase.

It comes after a US-Israeli attack on Iran which US President Donald Trump had indicated was aimed at overturning Tehran's government.

The attack had killed more than 200 people, according to Iranian state media.

Israel sources confirmed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes against American military bases across the Middle East, as well as Israel.

Peters said it was premature to come to any conclusion on the attacks.

"Iran has been a promoter of terrorism in countless theatres for decades now. That's not an excuse for what we've seen, but it is an explanation."

Peters said New Zealand was not given notice in advance of the attacks.

He said there were between 34-38 New Zealanders registered in Iran, and if it came to it there would be repatriation flights

The government earlier released a joint statement on Iran from Peters and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Peters.

It said New Zealand had "consistently condemned Iran's nuclear programme its destabilising activities in the region and elsewhere, and its repression of its own people."

"In this context, we acknowledge that the actions taken overnight by the US and Israel were designed to prevent Iran from continuing to threaten international peace and security."

The government also condemned Iran's strikes on surrounding nations.

"We condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s indiscriminate retaliatory attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. We cannot risk further regional escalation, and civilian life must be protected.

We join the international community in hoping this crisis ends as quickly as possible."

It said New Zealand embassies in the region were closely monitoring the situation and would continue to provide support to New Zealanders

"We call for a resumption of negotiations and adherence to international law - and we urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution that returns Iran to the community of nations."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade advises New Zealanders in the region to shelter in place. The government said New Zealanders should follow the advice of local authorities and register on SafeTravel.