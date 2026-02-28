One critical, one serious after Auckland assault

A man has been arrested after a serious assault in Auckland's CBD on Friday night that left two people with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said emergency crews were called to Lorne Street about 10.20pm.

Mathews said two people were hurt and that one was critically injured, but was now stable. The other sustained serious injuries.

Police also recovered a knife at the scene and a 65-year-old man was arrested by responding staff.

The man was due to appear in Auckland District Court on Saturday on two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Cordons remained in place as investigations continued.