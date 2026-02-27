Pair charged after woman's body found at worksite

Photo: RNZ

Two Napier men have been charged in connection with the homicide of a Rotorua woman whose body was found at a worksite.

Sharleen Smith, 64, was earlier identified by police as a "much-loved mother, grandmother and sister" from Rotorua.

Her body was found at a property on Taihape Rd in Omahu, near Hastings, on February 3.

A 47-year-old man was arrested today and charged with murder and injuring with intent, and was expected to appear in the Napier District Court tomorrow.

A 45-year-old man was arrested yesterday and charged with accessory after the fact to a culpable homicide.

He appeared in court today and was remanded to reappear in Napier on March 4. He also faces three domestic-related charges unrelated to Smith's death.

Police had also previously identified a white 2005 Mazda 3 sports hatchback as being a vehicle of interest in the case.

Detective Inspector Martin James said he hoped the arrest would reassure Smith's family and the community.

"It's been 24 days since Sharlene's body was found, and for our busy team to have achieved this result so promptly should reassure the community we take these significant incidents incredibly seriously."

James praised the work of the investigation team and members of the community who came forward with information such as CCTV footage.

"They have taken the time to trawl through video and then notify police, and their efforts have helped immensely in getting these quick arrests."