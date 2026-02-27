Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by bus

Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a bus in central Wellington.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Willis Street at around 10am on Friday morning.

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed the person was taken to Wellington Hospital.

Metlink operations senior manager Paul Tawharu said bus driver involved was shaken but unhurt.

Tawharu said the bus had been released by police back to the Metlink depot.

"The bus operator is helping police with their investigation, including sharing CCTV footage.

"Metlink is grateful for the swift arrival of emergency services and advises passengers there may be delays while bus services return to their normal timetables."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible, and expect delays.