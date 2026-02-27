Two children unwell in school chemical scare

St Joseph's School in Ashburton. Photo: Google Maps

Hazmat testing has revealed an unknown chemical at an Ashburton primary school after reports of children becoming unwell on Friday morning.

Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency sent three crews to St Joseph's School just before 10am today and called for its hazmat unit from Timaru.

A spokesperson says testing has shown low readings of an unknown chemical and some students have been treated by St John.

Firefighters have now left and the hazmat unit has been stood down.

St John says two ambulances and one operations manager are at the school and further units have been called.

St Joseph's School has been contacted for comment.