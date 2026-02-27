Severe thunderstorm warning for North Island

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the central North Island for Friday afternoon and evening.

The yellow alert covers Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, and Taihape.

MetService says there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with localised rainfall of up to 40 millimetres an hour.

It could cause flooding in low lying areas, and slips.

Drivers should take care.