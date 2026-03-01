Body of missing kayaker found near Auckland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The body of a kayaker missing near Auckland's Waiwera has been found.
The man was seen coming out of his kayak, but he did not surface, and emergency services were called about 7.30am today, a police spokesperson said.
Police officers, the police Eagle helicopter team, Surf Lifesaving NZ lifeguards and Coastguard members responded immediately.
A police spokesperson said the man's body was found this afternoon.
Police were providing his family with support and the death would be referred to the Coroner.