Body of missing kayaker found near Auckland

Surf lifesavers, police and the Coastguard during the search for the kayaker today. Photo: RNZ

The body of a kayaker missing near Auckland's Waiwera has been found.

The man was seen coming out of his kayak, but he did not surface, and emergency services were called about 7.30am today, a police spokesperson said.

Police officers, the police Eagle helicopter team, Surf Lifesaving NZ lifeguards and Coastguard members responded immediately.

A police spokesperson said the man's body was found this afternoon.

Police were providing his family with support and the death would be referred to the Coroner.