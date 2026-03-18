Hipkins 'considered his future in politics' after ex-wife's claims

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says he did consider his future in politics after his ex-wife levelled claims at him on social media, but he remains "absolutely committed" to staying on.

Hipkins appeared on a suite of morning media on Wednesday - including Morning Report - where he again flatly denied all the claims, but said he would not be litigating them in public for the sake of his children.

The claims are not criminal and relate to a lack of support for his ex-wife Jade Paul during and after their relationship.

Speaking on Morning Report, Hipkins acknowledged he had considered stepping down, noting the impact on his family.

"It would be untrue to say that those thoughts hadn't crossed my mind in the last 48 hours, but everybody in their lives at some point goes through rough patches, and you just have to keep getting out of bed every day.

"I love my job and and I'm absolutely committed to continuing to do it."

Hipkins said the public debate was "very unfair" on his children, partner and parents - "you do pause and think about that" - but he had received a lot of support over the past day or two.

"Our marriage broke up. That was a traumatic thing. You know, clearly, there are always going to be lots of regrets in a situation like that.

"Many, many people have contacted me in the last 24 hours to indicate that they've been through a relationship break-up that has been difficult. I think people will understand that litigating those things through the public is in no one's best interest."

Hipkins confirmed he had sought legal advice about the further publication of his ex-wife's allegations by others, as well as the addition of other "completely unsubstantiated things".

"The online world is a bit of a sewer pit, and it seems that no one has any hesitation in adding to that," he said.

"Social media certainly has emboldened a lot of people, and, you know, we have a virtual vigilante approach on social media that anybody in a public profile role now has to contend with. I don't think that's been healthy for democracy."

Paul's initial post was published on her private Facebook page on Sunday evening, but screenshots were quickly circulated online.

Paul later removed the post, but told RNZ she stood by the comments.