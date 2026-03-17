Inquest for fatal stabbing on Christchurch street

From left, Nemani Tunidau, Eparama Tunidau and Laisa Waka Tunidau Photo: Supplied

An inquest into the death of a Christchurch woman killed by a forensic mental health patient while she was walking home from work will be held later this year.

Laisa Waka Tunidau, a mother of four, was fatally stabbed in June 2022 by Zakariye Mohamed Hussein, a patient at Hillmorton Hospital, a secure mental health facility.

Hussein was on community leave at the time of the killing outside Tunidau's home in the suburb of Sockburn, which happened while her then 11-year-old son looked on.

He was jailed for life with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Hussein had previously served more than six years in prison for kidnapping, stabbing and intimidating multiple people across Christchurch in March 2012.

Earlier, Tunidau's husband Nemani Tunidau told RNZ he wanted compensation for what he saw as carelessness by health agencies in the lead-up to his wife's death.

The killing prompted an inquiry into Canterbury's Mental Health Service.

But last year Nemani said his family had not heard from authorities for more than a year, and felt forgotten.

"It just makes me angry and feel that they don't want to blame themselves for what has happened to my wife."

The inquest is scheduled to run for about five weeks from mid-August in the Coroner's Court at Christchurch.