Three rowing coaches sent home from Maadi Cup

Three Christchurch high school rowing coaches were sent home from the prestigious Maadi Cup after socialising on the first day of the regatta.

Shirley Boys' High School has confirmed the trio were told they could not participate further at the competition and to return home because of their conduct.

The Star has been told female rowing coaches complained about the behaviour of the trio while they were socialising into the night on the opening day of competition at Lake Ruataniwha in Twizel on Monday, March 23.

The Maadi Cup secondary schools national rowing championships is one of New Zealand’s most prestigious sporting events.

In an emailed statement to The Star, Shirley Boys' High headmaster Tim Grocott said the school’s “head of rowing spoke with the coaches and informed them that they would need to return home and could have no further part in the Maadi regatta".

Grocott said it was clear from the concerns raised the conduct of the coaches was not acceptable and “did not reflect the values and expectations of the school.”

The three coaches are contracted to coach rowing for the school, but are not employees, Grocott said.

"The school is treating this as a serious matter, and there is already a review of the season under way, which will include following up on this matter,” he said.

Grocott would not name the three coaches.

Rowing New Zealand chief executive Simon Wickham would not answer questions on the matter, saying it was up to the school to comment.

Twizel often hosts major rowing events which have seen drunk and disorderly behaviour in the past.

Last year police were forced to call reinforcements when wide-scale disorder broke out on the small town’s streets following the New Zealand Rowing Championships.

The 2026 Maadi Cup ran from March 23-28, with 2280 athletes from 127 schools participating.

Shirley Boys' High crews won a silver medal in the under 17 double sculls and bronze in the under 17 quad sculls.