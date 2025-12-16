Dunstan impress at Otago champs

Dunstan Arm sisters Ella (left) and Macey Barnes power out from the start of the heats in the women’s open coxless pair at the Otago rowing championships in Twizel at the weekend. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Otago rowers pulled their weight across the Lake Ruataniwha waters at the weekend.

There was a strong showing from a chunk of the region’s clubs in Twizel, and they were joined by some from further afield, including Marlborough, Timaru, Ashburton, Christchurch and Southland, making for a strong regatta.

Dunstan Arm were yet again in strong form early in the season and snapped up titles.

Mat King, who was selected for New Zealand at the world under-23 championships earlier this year, won the men’s open single sculls in 7min 20.44sec.

Isla Westlake won the women’s club single sculls in 8min 15.80sec and the open single sculls in 8min 22.86sec.

Charlie Manser and Harry Lightfoot beat clubmates Henry Clatworthy and Mat O’Meara in the open double sculls in 6min 40.08sec.

The four men then jumped in the boat together to win the open coxless quad in 6min 11.59sec.

Bella Breen and Madison Neale led the way to win the women’s open double sculls in 7min 35.58sec, and Jemma Mead and Maria-Theresia Schrems won the intermediate double sculls in 8min 7sec.

Katharina Hoffman and Lucy Clark won double gold — first in the women’s club double sculls (7min 58.97sec), then alongside Lola Ritchie and Niamh O’Docherty in the club coxless quad (7min 24.04sec).

Emma Spittle, Olivia Key, Olivia Piebenga and Millie Scott won the open coxless quadruple sculls and Dunstan also won the women’s club coxed eight.

Oamaru’s Jacob Rohrbach and Ike Newlands-Carter won the men’s intermediate double sculls in 7min 25.99sec and Oamaru also won the women’s novice coxed eight and girls under-15 coxed octuple.

Secondary school rowers also featured strongly.

Otago Boys’ duo Tom Collie and Ollie Scott won the boys under-18 double sculls (7min 23.85sec), and Scott joined Leo Garden, Jude Smillie, Jackson Templeton and Hunter Ruxton to win the under-18 coxed quad (6min 49.10sec).

Columba crew Livi Campbell, Lucy Earl, Isla Peddie, Charlotte Scott and Jade Bogue won the girls under-16 coxed quadruple sculls in 8min 2.66sec, and the Otago Girls’ crew of Sienna Nicholson, Milly Hoeta, Ally Ryan, Kiera Nicholson and Ruby Merriman won the girls under-18 coxed quad in 7min 45.19sec.

St Hilda’s/North End crew of Olivia Williams, Marley Hore, India Garden, Ava Woodcock and Brynn Allison won the girls under-15 coxed quadruple sculls.

Wakatipu — who come under the Southland rowing catchment — also picked up several titles.