Driver and young child flee cops in South Dunedin

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin man snapped for drink driving with a 4-year-old in the car took the child with him when fleeing police on foot.

The 37-year-old man was driving down King Edward St, in South Dunedin, with the child at 8.45pm yesterday when he was stopped at a breath testing checkpoint, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

After failing the passive breath test and being asked to pull over for the next phase of testing, he suddenly sped off into nearby Phillip St.

He parked up, took his small passenger out of the car, and fled on foot.

Police later found the pair strolling along South Rd.

The man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 484mcg.

The legal level is 250mcg.

Checks by officers also revealed the man was a forbidden driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date and police would be completing a report of concern, Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz