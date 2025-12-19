Pair arrested over Gore shooting

An officer guarding the Aparima St property earlier this week. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Two men have been arrested over a shooting in Gore earlier this week.

The pair - aged 36 and 54 - were arrested in Invercargill this afternoon.

Both face a range of charges and were due to appear in the district court today.

Two people were flown to hospital after the incident in Aparima St on Wednesday night.

One person remains in hospital recovering from their injuries, while the other victim has been discharged, police said.

In a statement this afternoon, Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander says investigators have been following a number of lines of inquiry, but information from the public had proved invaluable.

“We want to thank the community for their help so far, the support we’ve had from the public shows people aren’t willing to tolerate violence like this.

“The arrests are the result of excellent work across the team involved and help from the public. The investigation still needs to hear from anyone with information who hasn’t yet been spoken to."

Even the smallest detail can make a big difference, Insp Bowman said.

“While the investigation is continuing, officers will have a visible presence in Gore over the coming days as they carry out reassurance patrols and show their support for the community.”

How to contact police

Information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 251217/1617.

Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media