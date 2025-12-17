Two injured in Gore firearms incident

An armed police officer stands guard at the scene on Wednesday evening. Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

Two people have been airlifted to hospital following a firearms incident in Gore this evening.

Police said they received a report of a firearm being discharged in the Southland town just before 8pm.

"Two people are reported to have injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening."

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two people had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

Police said there was a cordon in place near Aparima St, and they were making inquiries into the incident.

They did not believe there was any risk to the public, but people were asked to avoid the area.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said attention appeared to be focused on a unit on a rear section in Aparima St.

Two ambulances and one police car remined on the scene and an armed police officer had also been seen standing guard on the driveway.

A St John spokesman earlier said said three ambulances, two operations managers and two helicopters responded.

A neighbour said there was "always things going on" in the property, in a small block of rental units.

"I don't know if they're crackheads or something," he said.

Police were "always in and out", and there had been a 3am incident a couple of weeks ago involving police.

Another neighbour told the Otago Daily Times they had heard no sirens this evening.

It was only when a police officer knocked on their door they noticed anything had happened.

- Allied Media