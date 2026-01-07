Stolen war veterans' plaques 'damaged beyond repair'

Awarua RSA president Ian Becker stands next to the grave at St John’s Cemetery from which the burial plaque of Rose Moore Hinchey, who served as a nurse in World War 2 and the Korean War, was stolen. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

A man has been arrested over the theft of plaques from war veterans' graves at an Invercargill cemetery - some of which have been "damaged beyond repair".

Invercargill police have charged the 44-year-old man with theft following the removal of veteran war plaques from St John Cemetery between October 28 and November 22.

Nine plaques were taken, four from the graves of Returned Service personnel who served in the First and Second World Wars.

Senior Constable Craig Colyer said all nine plaques had been recovered, but some were damaged beyond repair.

“While we are pleased the plaques have been located, it is disappointing that not all could be restored to their original condition,” he said.

“Theft at any time is appalling, but targeting a cemetery is a particularly low act.

“We hope this arrest brings some comfort to the affected families, and we want to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.”

The accused would appear in the Invercargill District Court on January 13.

Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) Awarua president Ian Beker described the theft as "the biggest disrespect".

The plaques signified people who had been prepared to give their all in service of their country, Mr Beker said, told the ODT in December.

They could have descendants who were only now learning about their ancestors’ service.

RSA Otago Southland district president Lox Kellas said it was "mindless vandalism" and desecration.

"I think those that are responsible need to take a good hard look at themselves.

"It just shows a complete lack of respect, at the end of the day."

- Allied Media