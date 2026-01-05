Fire prompts evacuation at Invercargill food business

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters are still at the scene at Quality Foods Southland in Baker St, Rockdale.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to the blaze about 2.15pm.
It was then upgraded to a second alarm, a total of four firetrucks responding.
The main fire, located in a 20m x 30m compartment, had been extinguished and crews were currently going through the rest of the large building.
A fire investigator was also in attendance.
People on site were evacuated from the building but no evacuations were required of any further buildings in the area, the spokeswoman said.
A group of between 20 and 30 workers could be seen outside the building.
Firefighters are also currently responding to a ‘‘well-involved hedge and shed’’ fire in Invercargill.
The spokeswoman said initially 8 metres of shelterbelt was ablaze, but it had since spread to a 10m x 10m shed.
Three firetrucks were at the scene and a fourth was on its way.