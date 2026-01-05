Fire prompts evacuation at Invercargill food business

Evacuated workers congregate outside Quality Foods Southland in Invercargill. Photo: Toni McDonald

Workers have been evacuated following a fire at a commercial building in Invercargill.

Firefighters are still at the scene at Quality Foods Southland in Baker St, Rockdale.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to the blaze about 2.15pm.

It was then upgraded to a second alarm, a total of four firetrucks responding.

The main fire, located in a 20m x 30m compartment, had been extinguished and crews were currently going through the rest of the large building.

A fire investigator was also in attendance.

People on site were evacuated from the building but no evacuations were required of any further buildings in the area, the spokeswoman said.

A group of between 20 and 30 workers could be seen outside the building.

Firefighters are also currently responding to a ‘‘well-involved hedge and shed’’ fire in Invercargill.

The spokeswoman said initially 8 metres of shelterbelt was ablaze, but it had since spread to a 10m x 10m shed.

Three firetrucks were at the scene and a fourth was on its way.