Crews battle blaze at Mosgiel building

Fire crews were called to the Mosgiel building about 9am today. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A fire investigator has been notified following a blaze in an Mosgiel industrial estate this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said four fire trucks, a heavy aerial appliance and a command unit were called to Silverstream Business Park on Dukes Rd North about 9am today.

The fire was located in the roof of the commercial building, about 20m by 50m in size.

All occupants were evacuated when fire alarms went off, she said.

At 11.30am, crews were beginning to scale down their response and return to station, she said.

Ducting where the fire had spread was being removed to ensure it was extinguished.

A fire investigator had been notified but it was not yet certain if they would attend the scene, the spokeswoman said.