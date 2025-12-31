Southlanders bringing in new year at night market

Chowing down on wontons at the Esk St markets on New Year's Eve are (from left) Japnaaz, 15, Revaar, 6, Yaad and Jaspreet Singh. Photo: Nina Tapu

Southlanders have got into party mode for New Year's Eve by tucking into ethnic food, listening to music and playing outdoor games at the Esk Street night market.

About 2000 people soaked in the festive atmosphere and lined up in queues for their favourite food truck bites.

Warmer than normal Invercargill temperatures helped attract locals and visitors to the event.

Enjoying a game of pool together are Mats, 9, and Kay Westhoff at the Esk St Night Markets on New Year's Eve in Invercargill. Photo: Nina Tapu

Local man, Yaad Singh said the markets were a great way to welcome in the New Year.

"We were looking for something to do for the new year, so it's been great to have some good food and enjoy a day out with the family," Mr Singh said.

Great South put on the event in partnership with the Invercargill City Council.