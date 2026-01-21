Dry spell prompts water monitoring in Southland

Southland's regional council is ramping up monitoring of water levels as the region dries out and river levels lower.

Environment Southland is shifting to a water shortage watch, which means staff are doing more assessments of water levels, soil moisture and groundwater, and analysing weather forecasts after a spate of warm, dry weather.

Science general manager Karen Wilson said they were monitoring the situation closely.

"We are slowly getting drier and current monitored levels of some rivers are starting to get low. Earth Sciences New Zealand is predicting a drier phase with less rainfall in late January and early February."

That would likely mean rivers would continue to drop over the next month.

Currently the worst affected rivers were the Ōtapiri Stream and Makarewa River around the Hokonui Hills, she said.

"There is no immediate concern for our main water supplies or rivers predicted in the next couple of weeks."

But she said the council would keep the public informed as well as working with key groups to work out how to best conserve water.