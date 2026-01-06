Appeal for info on 'assault' in Andersons Bay

The assault took place in a carpark near Bayfield Park yesterday, police say. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN (file)

Dunedin police are seeking more information about an alleged assault in the Andersons Bay area.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received around 10 calls about a 38-year-old man assaulting his 39-year-old partner near the car park at Bayfield Park about 5pm yesterday.

The man allegedly stole a push-bike from a member of the public, then continued to assault the female and drove off in a van.

Officers located the van in Centre Rd and the man was arrested.

He will appear in court today charged with assault with intent to injure, strangulation, threats to kill, robbery, refusing an officer’s request for blood and driving while he does not have a licence, previously forbidden.

Police were seeking any other witnesses to the incident to come forward and contact them through the 105 number.

mark.john@odt.co.nz