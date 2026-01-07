Court rejects Dunedin activist's artistic payment

A Dunedin climate activist attempted to pay a court levy with a hand-drawn $50 note in a publicity stunt.

Bruce Mahalski (aka Nye), 62, received a six month deferred sentence when he was convicted of trespass last month.

It came after he held an A3 paper sign saying "It’s a climate emergency" at Dunedin Airport in July last year.

He was served a trespass notice, but returned to the terminal building the following month and refused to leave, breaching the order.

Today outside the Dunedin Courthouse he explained the $50 note he drew featured a portrait of Shane Jones, a vulture instead of kōkako and cannabis leaves.

Bruce Mahalski holds the $50 note he drew to pay his court fine. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

He pulled the stunt because he objected to the wording in the offender levy notice which he was ordered to pay.

It said the fee was "to help address the harm that their crimes cause”.

“I [object] to this wording of this levy which implies I committed an anti-social crime whereas in fact my motives were selfless and aimed at protecting the community and highlighting the ever worsening climate emergency this government seem to have forgotten,” he said.

“This is an ever worsening existential threat to all humanity.”

His attempt to use the note as payment did not fly with the court staff, so his associate bought the art with a real $50 note, which Mahalski then used to pay the levy.

Last time the activist was ordered to pay the same fee, he paid with a real $50 note inside a bag of coal.

The drawn note would be auctioned off on Trade Me, with half the proceeds being donated to victims of violent crime.

Mahalski hoped to get $1000 for it.

