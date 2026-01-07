'Stab threat' in Dunedin neighbours at war cat dispute

Police were called to the Allenby Ave address. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin woman allegedly threatened to stab her neighbour in the face because her cat, which sought refuge next door, would not return home.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to an Allenby Ave, Pine Hill address to address the ‘‘neighbours at war situation’’ at about 2pm yesterday.

A 51-year-old woman had been threatened by her neighbour, a 47-year-old woman that she was going to stab her in the face if she did not return her cat.

The younger woman had shown up to the next-door house with a 50-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman yelling and screaming demanding the cat back.

The neighbour tried to give the cat back but due to the behaviour of its owners it got scared and returned back inside her house.

This made this situation worse and the 47-year-old allegedly threatened to stab her in the face.

She was arrested and charged with threatening to kill.