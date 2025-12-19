Dunedin man fights cops after exposing himself to flatmate

A Dunedin man was pepper-sprayed after barraging a woman with sexual remarks and exposing his genitals to his female flatmate.

The 38-year-old man was sprayed by police when he ‘‘heavily resisted’’ attempts to arrest him, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said

The man was in Somerville St, Waverley, at 2pm yesterday when he began to yell sexual remarks towards a woman.

He then exposed his genitals to his female flatmate, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz