Lake Dunstan capsize 'could have ended very differently'

A boat capsize on Lake Dunstan yesterday evening left six people in the water, none of whom was wearing a lifejacket.

Coastguard Clyde volunteers were called into action about 7pm, following reports of the capsize.

They launched the rescue vessel Clyde Rescue II and made their way to the scene with ambulance personnel on board.

On arrival, the crew found that all six people had made their way to an area of the shoreline inaccessible to vehicles, Clyde Rescue II skipper James Robinson said.

They transported four people back to an area where three ambulances were waiting, while people on a nearby vessel took the other two back.

The rescue boat crew recovered the capsized boat and brought it to shore.

While lifejackets were on board, none of the occupants was wearing one.

“This could have ended very differently,” Robinson said. “Lifejackets save lives and wearing them is the single most important thing you can do."

Robinson said his crew did a great job and responded promptly and professionally.

“Our crew acted swiftly and worked well together alongside other agencies to assist those involved.

“It’s a busy time of year for our volunteers, but the response was excellent, and we were on scene quickly.”

He said that with summer here and more people heading on to the lakes, Coastguard was reminding boaties to wear lifejackets, to carry at least two reliable waterproof ways to call for help, to check the weather, avoid alcohol, and ensure boats were loaded within safe limits.

"These simple steps can make all the difference in preventing a day on the water from turning into an emergency. "

- Allied Media