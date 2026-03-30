Fools ready to rush in against horses

Only Fools and Horses pits four legs against two in the Maniototo hills. Photo: RNZ

Who are willing to try their luck and running prowess against a horse? Only fools, of course.

The Central Otago race Only Fools and Horses is back for round two on April 11. There is a 40km race and a second shorter 25km fun run to entice more people to challenge their two- or four-legged foes.

Runners and riders have been testing out the course near Wedderburn, which traverses through tussock, along an ancient water race and up ridges.

When it came to long-distance running, Julia Chamberlain has had a go at nearly everything - including testing her mettle against the horses in last year's race.

"The horses thrashed us, they were so quick. But it was a great run," she said.

But in a race between Only Fool and Horses, why did she choose the Fools' side?

"I've probably ridden a horse once in my life. I'm a runner so running against horses, when do you get that opportunity? It's a couple of friends who have organised the race so it's pretty cool to support them," Chamberlain said.

"Such a foreign concept... it's quite fun running along the water race with these huge beasts coming past you."

Long distance runner Julia Chamberlain would love to see a runner pip the horses to the finish line. Photo: RNZ

She knew the odds were falling in favour of four legs.

"The only thing that's really in our favour is endurance, but even then, they've still got great endurance," she said.

"Endurance, speed - but they've got four legs, we've got two so arguably, they should always win. It would be good to get a great runner to beat the horse so the humans must win. They hopefully will at some stage."

Rider Niam Tripp was eager to hit the trail.

"I love jumping. I love the adrenaline but also I do love just galloping over hills."

She was keen for a redemption race after competing on Jeffery last year.

They stopped halfway as he was not quite race-fit, but she said he had been putting in the mahi this hunt season and was ready to go.

Rider Niam Tripp and Jeffery are ready for redemption after stopping halfway through the ride last year. Photo: RNZ

She laid down the gauntlet for runners - especially for her brother who, she said, did a dramatic sprint finish last year.

"We're going to at least try to beat my brother this year," Tripp said.

"It's been an ongoing rivalry for a long time."

Tripp was firmly on Team Horse.

"They're better at running than we are. Horses are supreme and those runners, well, tough luck for them. They're going to get beaten again," she said.

Race co-organiser Steve Tripp - Niam's dad - said about 40 competitors had signed up so far, but he expected more would jump on board.

"It's the Maniototo. It's all gold and blue and some wonderful views. You've got a historic water race to run along. It's all on private land so it's land that you can't get to otherwise. There's a lake, a silver birch forest."

Locals would be cheering everyone over the finish line before the afterparty kicked off with a buffet dinner and dancing - last year, he said the runners outdanced the horse riders.

There was also some added incentive for a runner to cross the finish line first, he said.

Only Fools and Horses co-organiser Steve Tripp says there is a jackpot prize if a runner finishes first. Photo: RNZ

"We've got a jackpot so it goes up $500 every year that a human doesn't win it so it's up to $1000. So if a human wins, it's a $1000. If not, then it will be $1500 next year."

The battle between hoof and foot will take place in Wedderburn on April 11, with the money raised going towards supporting the Maniototo Area School.