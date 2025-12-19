Armed police guarding Dunedin properties

Police at Galloway St. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Two properties are being guarded following an aggravated burglary in Dunedin last night, police say.

A spokesman said they received reports about 10.10pm of a group of people with weapons committing the aggravated burglary at a City Rise property in the suburb of Roslyn.

One person sustained minor injuries in the incident, about 9.30pm.

Police said the offenders then left in a vehicle later located by officers at a property in Galloway St about 12.30am today.

"Cordons were put in place and armed police were deployed to search the building. Items of interest including a firearm were located."

Armed police remain in place at the City Rise and Galloway St properties today.

Police said they do not believe there was an ongoing threat to public safety and inquiries were continuing.

- Allied Media