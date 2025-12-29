String of motorbike crashes on Dunedin roads

Photo: Getty Images

Two teenage brothers driving around the neighbourhood on their dirt bikes found themselves getting blood taken by police after one crashed into a parked car.

The crash was one of a string of motorbike-related crashes over recent days.

In the first case, the 16-year-old brothers were driving their dirt bikes around Belford St, Waverley, at 2pm on Christmas Day when one of the boys skidded in the street, lost control, and smashed into a power pole and parked car, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The boy dislocated a knuckle on his hand, bit his tongue and received a moderate concussion.

He stayed in Dunedin Hospital until Saturday.

When police came to speak to the brothers, both admitted to having one alcoholic drink each, and neither held any licence.

Police had both boys take a blood sample to test for the presence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, two motorcyclists, both aged 53-years-old, were out for a ride in Allanton-Scroggs Hill Rd, near Allanton, when they came upon a man on his horse.

As they approached, the pair accidentally spooked the horse, who reared up at the pair aggressively.

One of the men swerved his bike, crashed, and landed hard and directly on his shoulder.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a potentially broken or dislocated shoulder, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The investigation was ongoing, he said.

A day earlier, on Friday at 7.40pm, an allegedly drunk 34-year-old took his friend’s motorbike out for a ride down Delta Dr, Waldronville.

As he came up to the intersection with Viscount Rd, the man found he was travelling so fast he could not stop in time.

As a result, he flew off the bike, slid across the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle.

After the crash, the man fell unconscious and was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Police took a blood sample from the man and are awaiting the results, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Saturday at 8.40am, a 23-year-old man crashed his car in Wilkie Rd, South Dunedin after falling asleep at the wheel mid-drive.

After dozing off, he crashed into a parked car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police arrived, they learnt the man had only had three hours of sleep before hopping behind the wheel that morning.

He was also discovered to be a forbidden driver.

The man was charged with careless driving and driving while forbidden, and was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court on January 23.

Snr Sgt Bond said to always make sure you were well-rested before driving — even for a short trip.

‘‘It doesn't matter how long or short the journey is, even if it is just across town . . . ensure you’ve had a good night's sleep before driving.’’

